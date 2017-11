The stretch of highway was closed for more than 6 hours due to a multi-vehicle accident

A multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of Highway 91 for hours in Richmond early Saturday morning.

RCMP shut down the highway in both directions between No. 6 and No. 7 Road at about 2:30 a.m. Westbound and eastbound lanes were both cleared just after 9:30 a.m., according to Drive BC.

The accident caused the middle concrete divider to be knocked into westbound lanes.

More to come.