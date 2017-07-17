CRD and 100 Mile begin evaluating safe return for evacuated residents

The District of 100 Mile House and the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) have begun evaluating the possibility for residents of 100 Mile House and the surrounding area to return home, according to a statement just released by the CRD.

Before residents can return, however, the districts will have to complete a comprehensive assessment on infrastructure and utilities in the area, including water, sewer, roads, hydro, natural gas and telephone services.

Anything found not functioning properly will be identified and repaired.

“It’s just a plan on how we bring people back into the community,” says 100 Mile House Mayor, Mitch Campsall. “We want to be ready when it is safe to do so and when that time comes we will implement the plan, but we want to make sure the plan is all ready to go and there is no hassle when we can do it.”

The district will also need to re-establish access to emergency healthcare services, food services, waste management and the security of nearby areas who may remain on evacuation orders.

Both the District of 100 Mile House and the CRD will work with organizations to establish a time frame, staffing needs and service level expectations for returning residents.

“It is not possible to determine when residents can return until the comprehensive assessment and re-servicing plan has been established,” says the release.

“Further, re-entry is dependent on fire activity in the surrounding area that remains active as resident safety is paramount.”

Residents are encouraged to follow the CRD Emergency Operation Centre’s Facebook page, or website for more information, as well as the District of 100 Mile House’s website.

An earlier release put out by the district said that, at a minimum, 100 Mile House must re-establish essential hospital services and essential gas, grocery, and retail services; confirm that all utility services are operational, and co-ordinate incoming residents traffic control before bringing families back into 100 Mile House.

“They are having great success on the fire with what they are telling us and that’s the good news,” says Campsall.

“We want to make sure that the plan is ready so we can implement it right away if we have to.”