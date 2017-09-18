Crews recover body of man killed after fall into crevasse near Whistler

The 27-year-old apparently fell while hiking near Iceberg Lake near Rainbow Mountain

The body of a 27-year-old man who died while on a day hike near Whistler has been found.

RCMP said the young man who was visiting Canada was reported overdue on Saturday.

Searchers found his body Sunday, but weren’t able to recover it until Monday afternoon because of poor conditions and low cloud.

Rescuers say it appears the man fell into a crevasse while hiking near Iceberg Lake, along a rugged trail in the high alpine near Rainbow Mountain, northwest of Whistler.

Staff Sgt. Paul Hayes says attempts to contact his family are underway.

His cause of death is yet to be determined, but police say it does not appear to be suspicious.

The Canadian Press