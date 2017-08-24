Critter Care rescue truck crashes on way to help raccoon in a trap

A replacement truck needed to get to injured animals like the beavers covered in oil

Critter Care Wildlife Rescue Society is regularly called out to deal with wildlife emergencies all over lower B.C.

But one of the two trucks they use to go out to those rescues was involved in an accident and the vehicle has since been written-off. The loss of wheels has severely hampered the rescue group’s ability to help animals in distress.

The crash happened last week, when a Critter Care member was driving to pick up a raccoon with a trap on its foot. On the way, a cat darted out in front of the truck and the driver swerved into a ditch to avoid hitting the fast feline.

She was uninjured, but the older truck has been written off. The front axle and frame were both damaged in the collision. The non-profit group had just bought that truck last November.

“Without a truck, we are severely hampered in our ability to respond to emergencies, complete releases and run daily errands needed to keep the centre functioning,” said Critter Care animal care supervisor Dawn Johnston.

Critter Care founder Gail Martin said the truck was used daily to pick up food for the animals, to rescue injured animals and to transport animals to the vet or to release them.

“We have done probably $200,000 worth of rebuilding this year, so buying another truck was not in the budget,” said Martin.

One of the times the truck was used recently was to go to Mission to rescue the three beavers trapped in oil. Critter Care helped those beavers and two of them, now named Exxon on Mobil, are thriving at the centre. One of the beavers died because of the damage caused by the oil.

Johnston has created a Gofundme page to raise funds for a new rescue truck.

“I moved my life halfway across the globe, from Scotland to Canada, because I believe in everything Critter Care has achieved and the difference it has and continues to make,” Johnston said.

“We rescue everything from squirrels and raccoons to river otters and black bear cubs, many of which are in need of help as a direct result of human conflict.”

A GoFundme campaign has been started “in the hopes of raising the funds necessary to get us back up and functioning.”

So far, more than $750 has been raised towards the $5,000 goal.

You can also donate directly to Critter Care through their web page.

Or pledge to join their Walk On the Wildside fundraiser at Campbell Valley Park on Oct. 1. The day includes a barbecue, prizes and lots of other fun. Bringing your four-legged family members is much encouraged, on leash of course.