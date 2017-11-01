Police were at Samuel Robertson Technical for a while on Halloween. (Contributed)

Crowd gathers, leaves at Maple Ridge school on Halloween

No reports of vandalism however, says school district

There was probably more tricks than treats outside Samuel Robertson Technical school for a while on Halloween night.

Facebook posts said there were 150 kids milling outside the building and not responding to requests to disperse. Seven or eight police cars were on scene and officers were in a “tight spot” with the crowd of kids, said Gina Bishop online.

Another mom though said the crowd wasn’t out of control and eventually dispersed.

One report even said there was a helicopter hovering overhead.

However, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district had no reports of any incidents of vandalism at the school or at any school in the district on Halloween night.

Ridge Meadows RCMP couldn’t be reached for comment.

