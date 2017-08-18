Despite rumours to the contrary, Cruise-In still a go in Aldergrove

Rumours of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

The much anticipated car show is a definite go, confirmed Cruise-In past president and director Riccardo Sestito, who has been involved with Cruise-In since 1998.

“We are still getting word that people think Cruise-In is cancelled,” Sestito said. “Cruise-In is still a go, (it) just moved locations.”

For the first time in its history, the show-and-shine, which each year raises tens of thousands of dollars for local charities, won’t be held in downtown Langley. It has moved east from Langley City to Aldergrove and will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, with a swap meet and car corral scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3100 272 St.

Sestito said in areas outside of Langley, some people believe Cruise-In has been cancelled, which he assures is not the case.

“Word out there is saying it’s political, and the show was cancelled because of the politics involved,” Sestito said.

Cruise-In volunteers have been using social media and visiting car shows to promote the event.

“Most of the (car) clubs do know we are still around,” Sestito said. “It’s just the general public that doesn’t know.”

With show weekend closing in, Sestito said everything is in place, but admits moving to Aldergrove wasn’t a smooth transition.

“There were a lot more challenges to make the move but we’re dealing with uncharted territory,” Sestito noted. “No one has ever shut down the Fraser Highway (in Aldergrove) for a whole day, before. They’ve closed it down for an hour for parades but not for a whole day and we’ve had to deal with the provincial government, the City of Abbotsford… so there were more bodies involved that we had to deal with.”

Sestito also shot down the rumour that Cruise-In never acquired a permit to shut down the stretch of Fraser Highway from 264 to 273 Streets and that’s why the show is not going on this year.

“That’s not true,” he said.

Another year of Cruise-In is great news for Langley non-profits. In its final year in Langley City, the 2016 Cruise-In raised $46,296.50 that was divvied between 11 local charities.