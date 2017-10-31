Karry Corbett of Hope was caught on video as he hurled racial slurs at an Abbotsford lawyer in October 2016.

Curfew and probation for man filmed in racist parking lot rant in Abbotsford

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

Karry Corbett, who was caught on film spewing racial slurs at an Abbotsford lawyer last October, has been sentenced to a two-month conditional sentence and one year of probation.

Corbett had pleaded guilty to assault in September in connection with verbally abusing lawyer Ravi Duhra on Oct. 21, 2016.

On the day in question, Duhra had seen an attendant handing a ticket to a double-parked pickup truck in a parking lot in the 33600 block of South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. Duhra heard words exchanged, including an alleged threat, and went to take a picture of the truck’s licence plate. It was then that the truck’s passenger turned his ire on Duhra, who began filming the interaction.

The man spewed numerous racial slurs at Duhra, who is South Asian. Duhra’s video of the incident was later widely circulated across social media and drew international attention.

Corbett, 48, was subsequently charged in relation to his interaction with Duhra and with the 72-year-old parking attendant before Duhra began filming.

Corbett had originally been charged with uttering threats, causing a disturbance and a second count of assault, but those counts have been stayed.

Duhra declined to enter a victim impact statement, with the court noting that social media attention “properly shamed” Corbett.

Under the rules of his conditional sentence, Corbett must abide by a curfew and stay out of an area near Jubilee Park.

Check back for more information from Tuesday’s sentencing.

The assault charge to which he pleaded guilty involves his interaction with Duhra. Although Corbett did not physically touch the lawyer, an assault charge was laid because of his aggressive demeanour toward Duhra.

In February of this year, Corbett received a 45-day jail sentence and one-year probation for charges of uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose in December 2015 in Hope.

In April, he was handed a one-year driving ban for driving while prohibited in September 2016 in Abbotsford.

Murray resignation from Pitt Meadows council effective Jan. 2
Inquest to be held into fatal police shooting of Burnaby man

