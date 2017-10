Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at Young Road near Cheam Avenue Saturday after a cyclist was struck and killed. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

One person is dead after apparently being struck down by a vehicle on Young Road in Chilliwack Saturday morning.

A purple bicycle lay at the side of the road.

Southbound traffic was being diverted as investigators were on scene.

The accident occurred near the Chilliwack firehall, at Young Road and 4th Ave.

Watch theprogress.com for more information as it becomes available.

