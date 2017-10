Taken to hospital in ambulance

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Ford Road in Pitt Meadows on Monday evening.

The biker was injured when he collided with a vehicle near the corner of McTavish Road and Ford Road Detour at approximately 6 p.m.

The man was taken to Ridge Meadows Hospital by ambulance.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the cause of the incident.

• More details to follow.