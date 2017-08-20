Dead body found in Surrey alleyway ID’d as 19-year-old Edmonton man

Tanner Krupa was found unresponsive in a laneway near 127A Street in Newton

NEWTON — Police have identified 19-year-old Tanner Krupa of Edmonton, AB as the man found dead in a Surrey alleyway on Sunday morning.

According to police, they were called to the 6900 block of 127A Street in Newton just before 5:30 a.m. after reports of an altercation.

When they arrived, Surrey RCMP found a dead man in a back alleyway, who has “suffered injuries consistent with homicide.”

Police are treating the death as suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation.

“The investigation is in its early stages and it is unknown if the incident was targeted,” says Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT.

IHIT on scene in 6900 block 127A ST, #Surrey for suspicious death. Early in investigation. U/K if targeted. More tomorrow. Call IHIT w info — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) August 20, 2017

Anyone with any information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.