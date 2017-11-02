Death of woman found at Langley dumpster fire scene ‘not suspicious’

A toxicology report has been ordered to determine whether the woman died of an overdose

An autopsy shows the death of a woman found in a dumpster on Oct. 20 is not suspicious. Langley Times file photo

An autopsy has determined that there was no foul play involved in the death of a 34-year-old woman, whose body was found in a dumpster in Langley City two weeks ago.

“There is no indication of foul play. We have sent away for a toxicology report to determine if she suffered an overdose or not,” said Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

With the fentanyl crisis leading to an unprecedented number of overdose deaths in the region, both the B.C. Coroners Service and the toxicology department are extremely busy, so police expect a long wait for the results of the toxicology report.

The woman’s family was notified, police said last week. The 34-year-old was living in Langley at the time but was of no fixed address.

It was just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 20, the Langley City fire department called RCMP after they found the woman’s body while extinguishing a dumpster fire behind the Bombay furniture store at 20150 Langley Bypass.

