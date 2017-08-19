Decomposing body found in abandoned Abbotsford home

Abbotsford police discovered a decomposing body in a run-down abandoned home Friday evening.

Police found the body in the bedroom of the house in the 1400 block of McCallum Road around 11:30 p.m. Friday. They say the home was “in a state of disarray, was unsecured, and without power.”

The Abbotsford Police Department’s major crime unit and the coroner are working together to try to determine the cause of death and any future investigation, if needed.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the major crime unit at (604) 859-5225 or text 222973 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.