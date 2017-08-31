Decomposing body found in abandoned home ID’d as man

A decomposing body was found in this McCallum Road home on Aug. 18. Kelvin Gawley/Abbotsford News

A badly decomposed body found in a run-down abandoned home earlier this month has been identified as that of an adult male, but little else is known about the man’s identity or the cause of his death.

Police found the body in the bedroom of a home in the 1400 block of McCallum Road on Friday, Aug. 18.

They said the home was “in a state of disarray, was unsecured, and without power.” The body was in Stage Four decomposition – also known a skeletonization – and the individual’s sex was initially indeterminable as a result.

Both the Abbotsford Police Department and BC Coroners Service are looking into the death.

The Coroners Service is in the early stages of its investigation, according to spokesperson Andy Watson.

APD Const. Ian MacDonald said police are trying to make contact with former residents of the home as part of their investigation.

