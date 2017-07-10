Delta police rescue two dogs from hot cars at Tsawwassen Mills

Police are using the situation to remind people to leave their pets at home

On Sunday, July 9, Delta police responded to two separate incidents of dogs being left in hot cars.

The animals, which were both left in vehicles at Tsawwassen Mills, were found in distress due to the intense heat inside the vehicles. According to a DPD media release, the temperature inside the vehicles reached roughly 43 degrees Celsuis.

Police and bylaw officers broke the windows of the vehicles to rescue the dogs, and the owners are now facing fines through botj Delta bylaws under Tsawwassen First Nation animal control regulations.

Police are reminding people not to leave their pets in vehicles, as temperatures can be much greater than those outside the cars and it only takes minutes before animals are in distress.