Dog killed in rollover crash on Port Mann Bridge

A dog was killed in a crash Sunday. (Photos by Shane Mackichan)

RCMP say the dog, whose breed is unknown, was ‘ejected’ from a vehicle

A dog was killed in a crash on the Port Mann Bridge Sunday afternoon.

RCMP Sergeant Roland Pierschke, spokesman for the Port Mann Freeway Patrol, told the Now-Leader a dog was “ejected” from a vehicle after a rollover crash around 2:45 p.m.

Pierschke said the dog, whose breed is not known, died.

Asked if the dog was in the back of the pickup truck involved in the crash, he said no.

“The dog was in the cab,” Pierschke said. “In the passenger’s arms.”

Drivers of the two vehicles involved in the collision and a passenger were taken to hospital but there were no serious injuries, said Pierschke.

“Just bumps and bruises.”

The crash led to “major traffic delays,” according to a witness at the scene.

