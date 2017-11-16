Double deckers planned for Langley bus route

The new buses are expected to serve the 555 route from Carvolth.

Double decker buses are expected to roll out of Langley’s Carvolth Transit Exchange soon.

The double deckers, being tried out by TransLink, are expected to be used on several routes, including the 555 express bus link from Carvolth to New Westminster.

“I think it’d be kind of fun,” said Janice Brinsmead on the possibility of double decker buses on the route.

“The more buses there are, the more people they’ll get, and that’s what we need,” Brinsmead said.

Anything that helped make more spaces was also welcomed by Kenneth Vanderlinde, who has been commuting on the 55 for a few months now.

“Definitely a lot of people waiting for the bus coming the other way,” he said.

The frequency of several bus routes, including the 555, was given a boost in the spring of 2017 as part of TransLink’s 10-year transit upgrade plan. Funding for the expansion comes from property taxes and fare increases.

