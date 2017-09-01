UPDATE: Two people murdered in Langley

IHIT team called in after a Friday morning incident in rural Langley.

A double homicide is under investigation in Langley, Mounties believing the individuals were targeted.

IHIT has now been called to the scene to oversee the investigation.

Cpl. Craig Van Herk said Friday morning the killings are linked to a crime scene near 232 Street and 64th Avenue, where police taped off a battered red convertible Jeep.

The Jeep’s licence plate was covered with a piece of cardboard and its doors were hanging open.

Van Herk said the initial call about the incident came earlier in the morning, just after 5:30 a.m. with reports of gun shots.

“We’re still in the early stages of the investigation,” he said.

But Mounties have since confirmed a man and woman are dead.

“Upon police attendance, adult male and female victims were located suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite all attempts to revive the individuals, they succumed to their injuries,” Van Herk said.

While Van Herk couldn’t confirm the deaths are directly linked to the Jeep, he was IHIT will ahve that area cordoned off “for a significant amount of time.”

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase it is believed to be targeted,” Van Herk added.

Police are currently in the “evidence gathering phase,” and Van Herk said no further information will be provided at this time.

Meanwhile, IHIT is also investigating another shooting death in Abbotsford last night.

Ayone with information about either shooting is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.