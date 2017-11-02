Dramatic Surrey crash on King George Boulevard

Witness says two Jaws of Life tools had to be used to help people trapped inside a car

The scene of a crash in Surrey Thursday morning, along King George Boulevard. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Two people were trapped in a vehicle after a dramatic crash in Newton Thursday morning.

It happened in the 7800-block of King George Boulevard just after 11 a.m.

A witness at the scene says a Nissan was t-boned by a van, causing the car to to slam into a pole, leaving two people trapped.

Firefighters worked to free them using the Jaws of Life calling, and a witness said a second Jaws of Life was called in.

Two people are reportedly in hospital as a result, one with what could be serious injuries.

More to come.