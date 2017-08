One person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

An eastbound car struck a slow-moving berry-picking machine just after 10 p.m. on Huntingdon Road, sending one person to hospital.

The collision sent the car into a ditch and a power pole, and the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the berry-picker remained at the scene.

Huntingdon Road was closed for about two hours while the accident scene was cleaned up.