Early morning accident near Pitt River Bridge

Traffic backed up along Old Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway early this morning following an accident involving a police cruiser.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say that at about 3:50 a.m., police were responding to a driving complaint when the crash happened between the police vehicle and another car. But after the crash, the driver of the other car drove away.

The officer involved was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries. The nature of the call, the collison and the suspect vehicle are currently under investigation.

The congestion cleared though at about 6:30 a.m.