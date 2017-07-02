Eight boaters rescued from Pitt Lake

The tide of the lake damaged the group’s boat, soaked their tents and spoiled their food

Eight boaters are home safe, after being stranded on the shore of Pitt Lake since Thursday.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue said the group was camping near Osprey Creek, where they erected their tents too close to the shore.

The tide of the lake damaged their boat – leaving them stranded – soaked their tents and spoiled their food.

The group attempted to flag down other boaters, but were unsuccesful, RMSAR said, and “they were able to place a call for help to the RCMP who in turn paged us.”

RMSAR located the group finally being tugged by another boater, and took the boat and group to Grants Narrow dock.

The search and rescue group is reminding boaters and campers that Pitt Lake is a tidal lake and rises two times a day.

“There is also a responsibility for boaters to lend a hand when another boater is in trouble on the water.”

