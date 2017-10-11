Empty land filling up at east entrance to Maple Ridge

A triangular-shaped piece of property has been proposed for development next to the huge Polygon project that will change the look of the eastern entrance to Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge approved earlier this year a 350-home (single family and townhouse) development by Morningstar and Polygon Homes on the former Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure lands on Lougheed Highway, just west of Kanaka Way.

Now another developer has bought a pie-shaped piece of property that will fit next to Polgyon’s on the south side of Lougheed Highway, halfway up what’s known as Telosky Hill that leads to the downtown.

An application has not yet been filed with the city but with traffic and environmental constraints, about another 30 townhomes could be fit on to the site.