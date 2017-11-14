Enough already, resident tells Maple Ridge council

Wants better behaviour from all politicians

Cheryl Zandbergen admits she doesn’t know if the rumours or accusations of bullying on Maple Ridge council are true or not.

But whatever it is, she wants it, and the general negative attitude at council, to stop.

She’s asked people, from whatever side of the political spectrum, to attend the Tuesday, Nov. 14 council meeting wearing pink.

“This event was as an opportunity for the community to express our frustration with the negative ambiance that is often present around city hall,” Zandbergen said on Facebook.

“We need positive, forward-thinkers to lead our city and to manage the many issues that we are facing. I love Maple Ridge and I know that it is a fantastic place for so many reasons. I want us to get back on track by supporting one another and respecting our differences in opinion to work towards collaborative solutions. We can do this.”

Coun. Corisa Bell complained in October of being bullied at council and says it’s affected her health.

It doesn’t matter what side of the political spectrum you consider yourself on, the event is for anyone and everyone who cares, Zandbergen added.

