Ex Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA backs lawyer/doctor for Liberal leadership

Doug Bing knows who he wants to see as the next premier of B.C.

Bing was just back on Monday after attending Andrew Wilkinson’s announcement in Vancouver that he’s joining the race for the B.C. Liberal leadership.

“He’s the guy,” said Bing. “He’s a very bright fellow. Very articulate. He just really has the right grasp of what the province needs moving forward.

“I see him as really appealing to the middle class.”

Bing, former Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Liberal MLA, was defeated in last May’s election and says he likes Wilkinson’s focus on education. Wilkinson has degrees in medicine and law.

Some of Wilkinson’s detractors say that he’s too bright, but Bing points to south of the border about what the opposite scenario can bring.

Wilkinson was briefly justice minister in June before the Liberals lost a confidence vote to the NDP-Green alliance.

He has support of fellow MLAs such as Michelle Stillwell and Mike Morris, Bing points out.

Backers include new MLAs Tom Shypitka, in Kootenay East, and Doug Clovechok, from Columbia River-Revelstoke. Veteran MLAs Donna Barnett, from Cariboo-Chilcotin, Mike Morris, of Prince George-Mackenzie, Michelle Stilwell, in Parksville-Qualicum, and long-time cabinet minister Mary Polak, from Langley, are supporting Wilkinson.

Bing said that Wilkinson is more of a Liberal on social values than some in the coalition B.C. Liberal party.

The Liberals choose their leader next February from a list that now includes Mike de Jong, Dianne Watts, Mike Bernier, Michael Lee, Sam Sullivan and Lucy Sager.

Bing said Surrey-White Rock MP Watts hasn’t been visible within the B.C. Liberal party, pointing out she’s been Surrey mayor and Conservative Member of Parliament.

“I don’t know how you can gauge her support,” although polls show she’s first in name recognition.

Former Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Marc Dalton hasn’t decided who he’ll support, but says he has some time to make a decision.

But it’s a strong slate and it will be a tough decision because he knows the candidates, Dalton added.

Bing criticized the NDP government for promising not to use taxpayer dollars to fund political parties, then doing that, at least on a transitional basis, as it implements political party finance reform.

Bing wouldn’t rule out running again, but also said he’s enjoying retirement.