Tim Shields sex assault trial back in court in August

The sexual assault trial for a former RCMP spokesperson is on hold till the end of August.

Tim Shields has been at provincial court in Vancouver since the beginning of June. He has pleaded not guilty to one charge of sexual assault related to an incident in an RCMP E Division headquarters bathroom.

Crown counsel Michelle Booker characterized the case of one of an employee being sexually assaulted by her supervisor in the fall of 2009. Shields’ lawyer David Butcher has painted the bathroom incident as fully consensual, pushing the complainant to explain why she followed a colleague to a bathroom if she was not expecting an intimate encounter.

The complainant – whose name is covered by a publication ban – has testified against Shields.

Shields is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 28 for a continuation of trial.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.