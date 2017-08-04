‘Extreme’ fire danger rating in place for Metro Vancouver

The regional district says this will remain in effect until there is significant rainfall

An ‘extreme’ fire danger rating is in place for Metro Vancouver ahead of the B.C. Day long weekend.

Metro Vancouver issued the notice Friday, saying the rating will remain in effect until there is significant rainfall.

“We encourage residents to head out and have a fun B.C. Day long weekend, but to be mindful of the effects this heat is having on our region,” said Metro Vancouver Chair Greg Moore. “We now have an extreme risk of fires, and an ongoing air quality advisory in place – so please be vigilant and take the necessary steps to stay safe.”

Under the ‘extreme’ rating, campfires and briquette barbeques are prohibited in all regional parks.

Propane barbeques and gas cook stoves are permitted in approved facilities only under direct supervision, unless prohibited by fire officials.

Several municipalities have already banned propane and gas powered barbeques and cook stoves. Go here for a list of affected regional parks and specific advisories.

All regional parks within the region will still be open, except for Sumas Mountain Interregional Park in Abbotsford and part of the Delta-South Surrey Regional Greenway, next to Delta’s Watershed Park.

All residents and parks visitors are urged to use caution and to be aware of any and all possible ignition sources. All fires should be immediately reported to 9-1-1.

Anyone found to be breaking the rules could face fines of up to $1,000 for each offence.



