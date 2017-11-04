Anita Place homeless camp. (Tim Fitzgerald/THE NEWS)

Extreme weather response plan ready to take in homeless

Maple Ridge’s Anita Place residents say determined to weather elements

More homeless people will be coming indoors, as the weather already turns wintry and the province has responded with more temporary shelter beds.

The weather is forecast for a low of zero with snowfall on Saturday in Maple Ridge, -2 C on Sunday and zero again on Monday.

The Salvation Army Caring Place rolls out approximately mats into its dining room area during extreme weather, when the Salvation Army and the city determine that an extreme weather response is warranted.

People at Anita Place Tent City in Maple Ridge told The News this week that they will not be leaving the camp as the winter settles in.

The province announced it is partnering with local governments and non-profit organizations to provide more than 640 winter shelter spaces and more than 800 extreme weather response shelter spaces in more than 40 communities, including Maple Ridge.

“Everyone needs access to a safe and warm place to stay, especially during extreme weather conditions,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “The health and safety of people living on the street will always be a priority for our government and their well-being is especially concerning during the cold and wet winter months, when prolonged exposure to extreme conditions could be fatal.”

All regular winter shelter spaces, such as 3030 Gordon in Coquitlam, will be open overnight every night, with many open 24/7, and providing meals and health services.

Both regular winter shelters and extreme weather response shelters will be in operation from Nov. 1 to March 31, 2018.

These spaces supplement the almost 2,000 permanent, year-round shelter spaces available throughout B.C.

The B.C. government also funds outreach teams that work throughout the province at shelters and on the street to help connect individuals experiencing homelessness with housing and support services, such as income assistance and mental-health services.

To learn more about the province’s emergency shelter program, go to: www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/homelessness-services/emergency-shelter-program

To see a map of permanent and temporary shelters in B.C., visit: www.bchousing.org/Options/Emergency_Housing/Map

Previous story
‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

Just Posted

Extreme weather response plan ready to take in homeless

Maple Ridge’s Anita Place residents say determined to weather elements

Ridge Meadows Flames lose in first-place matchup

PJHL rematch Saturday night in Abbotsford

Maple Ridge crime victim warns community to be on alert

Purse and then car stolen from Leisure Centre locker

PHOTOS: Invitational swim meet draws top competitors to Langley

LOSC hosts event at Walnut Grove pool

Snow in the forecast for the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada calling for snow Saturday afternoon

Millionaire Lottery funds ‘ordinary’ to extraordinary equipment for care

Andrew Cho is one of thousands who have relied on lottery-funded equipment to recover, rehabilitate

‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault

Consider workplace safety in legalized marijuana rules, groups urge

WorkSafeBC prohibits workers with any impairments from work that could harm themselves or others

Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

People living near Sagmoen farm say several prositutes arrived at wrong address.

British Columbia student invents colour-changing roof shingles

Product to reduce energy footprint

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Health Canada expands fire extinguisher recall involving 2.7 million devices

Health Canada says the fire extinguisher can become clogged, and may fail during a fire

Late-goal thwarts Giants comeback attempt

Vancouver had rallied from two goals down to tie the score, but lose 5-4 in WHL action at Langley Events Centre

Cineplex to bring ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Super Bowl to movie theatres

Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas

Most Read