Fake shipping workers target Chinese community in Metro Vancouver

Fraudster says a package containing personal documents has been intercepted by Chinese authorities

Fraudsters impersonating shipping workers are targeting the Chinese community in Metro Vancouver, police say.

The scammers, pretending to work for a shipping company named DHL, tell victims that a package containing personal documents has been intercepted by Chinese authorities and that their information has been compromised.

Another version has the caller posing as law enforcement nad telling the victim their credit card has been used for criminal activity overseas.

They contact the victims via a Mandarin-language automated call and ask them to speak to a person claiming to be law enforcement or a DHL employee.

The “employee” then asks for further personal information and sometimes money to clear their name.

“If you receive one of these automated calls, our best advice is to simply hang up if you feel it is suspicious,” says RCMP Sgt. Annie Linteau.

DHL Express Canada CEO Andrew Williams urged anyone targeted to contact the company’s customer service immediately at 1-855-345-7447.

If you believe you’ve been a victim, contact your local police agency along with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. For more information on how to spot frauds, visit the RCMP or the Better Business Bureau websites.