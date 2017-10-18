Family fears for missing girl

Kristina Ward requies medication for a serious condition, and has been missing for weeks.

The mother and grandmother of a missing young woman pleaded Wednesday for anyone who has seen her in Langley to call the police.

Kristina Ward, 20, was reported missing by her Abbotsford family on Sept. 25.

“Somebody knows something,” said Kristina’s grandmother, Geraldine Silva. “She’s been a long time without her medication, and it’s very concerning.”

“She’s a loving girl, and she needs help,” said Kristina’s mother, LeeAnne Ward.

WATCH: Family pleads for help finding missing daughter.

Because she is known to frequent the Langley City core, the Langley RCMP has taken over the investigation and is working with Surrey and Abbotsford police as well, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk.

Officers consider Kristina a high-risk missing person.

Kristina suffers from seizures without her medication, and she hasn’t had access to it for many days.

“The consequences of being without her medication could be devastating,” said Silva.

Her family described her as someone who is very trusting, and in many ways is between age 12 and 16 mentally.

“She just wanted to make friends,” said LeeAnne Ward. “She’s lonely.”

Her family members have been searching and putting up posters around the Lower Mainland. They’ve been going into homeless camps in the Langley area looking for anyone who may have seen Kristina.

Officers have also been speaking to anyone who may have seen her in the area.

Kristina is a First Nations woman, standing 5’6” tall and weighing 130 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to immediately call the RCMP at 604-532-3200.