Fatal accident Saturday in east Maple Ridge

RCMP say eastbound car went off the road, speed likely a factor

Another single-vehicle accident on Lougheed Highway has claimed the life of a motorist. Ridge Meadows RCMP say that a car driving eastbound near the 25600-block of the highway went off the road and plunged down an embankment, Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26.

“Early indications are, based from the evidence, it looks like speed was a factor in this tragic accident,” said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

A second occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital. Police did not release information on the age, gender, residence of either victim.

The accident happened about 4:15 p.m. and saw the road closed to allow police to investigate.

Another traffic fatality occurred in the early hours of Aug. 17 when a westbound vehicle hit a pole and rolled on the Lougheed Highway at the Pitt River Bridge.

Police say speed was a factor in that incident as well.