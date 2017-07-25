Fatality near White Rock pier

Man drowns after being discovered early Tuesday morning

Rescue crews on the pier early Tuesday morning. (Contributed photo)

BC Coroners office is investigating after a man drowned near White Rock pier early Tuesday morning.

According to a marine search-and-rescue spokesperson, witnesses notified 911 around midnight and White Rock RCMP officers were immediately deployed to the pier scene.

Fire, ambulance, hovercraft and an RCM-SAR5 (Crescent Beach) crew also responded, along with a civilian vessel, Dean Donnelly, with RCM-SAR5, told Peace Arch News.

A search was conducted from about 12:30 a.m. for about an hour, when the victim – a man estimated to be in his late-50s – was recovered by the Coast Guard approximately 600 metres west of the pier.

Despite extensive emergency-resuscitation efforts, the man did not survive.

The coroner arrived on the scene about 2:30 a.m.

BC Coroners office is investigating after a man drowned near White Rock pier early Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

