Fire at vacant building by the Haney Wharf

The Maple Ridge fire department had a fire quickly under control Friday morning at a vacant commercial building beside the Haney Wharf. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

A fire beside the Haney Wharf was brought quickly under control Friday morning.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. for the old Northview Enterprises Ltd. building, located along the Fraser River in Port Haney.

Smoke was seen pillowing from the rear deck of the vacant building.

Crews quickly had the fire under control and were extending their search inside of the building to make sure nobody was inside.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Obviously, it is a suspicious fire as there is no power to the building,” said assistant fire chief Mark Smitton, with the Maple Ridge fire department.

It is unclear whether the building will be torn down.