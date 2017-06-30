Fire danger moderate in Golden Ears Park

If the weather remains dry danger could be assessed at high for Maple Ridge park.

Campfires are still being permitted in the fire rings at the campsites in Golden Ears Park. THE NEWS/files

The fire hazard rating in Golden Ears Park is currently moderate.

That will be updated at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

“I don’t expect it will be high. But it could be,” said Stu Burgess, operations manager for SSG Holdings, the company that operates both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake provincial parks.

“It certainly is drying up along the roadsides and the lawns and grass areas are starting to feel the lack of rain over the last while,” he said.

However, deep in the woods the ground is still moist.

Burgess expects that if there is a couple more days without rain, perhaps after the weekend if it is still warm through until next week, the hazard rating may go up to high.

Campfires are still only allowed in the fire rings at the campsites in the park.

“If people are going hiking off into the back country or they are going boating up the lake, campfires are not permitted anywhere else in the park,” said Burgess.

Each of the last three summers there has been a campfire ban put in place at the park due to the extreme dry conditions.

The penalty for an illegal fire is $345.