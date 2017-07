Maple Ridge fire department responds to call around 7 a.m.

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to a house fire around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The single-storey house, on a corner lot at 207th Street and Lorne Avenue in Hammond, was empty at the time of the fire, said Dave Harcus, with the fire department.

No one was injured. No neighbouring properties were damaged.

The cause of the fire is not known.