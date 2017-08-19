Fire spotted on east shore of Harrison Lake

A large wildfire flared up on the east side of Harrison Lake Saturday night, fuelled by strong winds and dry conditions.

The flames, just past Cascade Bay, were clearly visible from Long Island, sparking calls to the B.C. Wildfire service.

The blaze is well south of the fire 30 kilometres north of Harrison Hot Springs. That fire, which has burned since July 1, has scorched 202 hectares and is only 60 per cent contained.

Watch www.agassizharrisonobserver.com for more information as it becomes available.