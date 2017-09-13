Firefighters do boot drive for a cause

Pitt Meadows firefighters will take part in the annual boot drive for muscular dystrophy. (Contributed)

Firefighters from the Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service will be collecting donations throughout Pitt Meadows on Saturday, Sept. 23, on behalf of Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s annual “Fill the Boot” Campaign.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly towards helping those living with muscular dystrophy by providing them with the essential services they need to live healthy, active and independent lives.

“The gold plates you will find on our collection boots were created in memory of our late friend Jordan Wright, who suffered from muscular dystrophy, and sadly passed away in 2015,” said assistant chief Brad Perrie.

“This annual event helps us to pay special tribute to him, and we appreciate that Pitt Meadows citizens are very generous every year toward the Boot Drive.”

Fire and Rescue members will be at the following locations throughout the day and are asking residents to take a moment to stop and donate to this worthy cause.

Meadowtown Centre Mall – Between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. outside of the Real Canadian Superstore and the BC Liquor Store and then between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Cineplex Odeon Theatres.

MeadowVale Shopping Centre – Between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. outside of Save-on-Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart and Starbucks.

Roosters Country Cabaret – between 10 p.m. and midnight where members will be collecting donations inside the establishment.

Fire and Rescue members will also be doing a walk-through at Samz Neighbourhood Pub, Foamers Folly and the Jolly Coachman between 8 and 10 p.m.

More information on Muscular Dystrophy can be found at the Muscular Dystrophy Canada website at muscle.ca.