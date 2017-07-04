Firefighters rescue toddler from hot car

It’s summer, when it gets hot.

So, don’t leave your kids or pets in your car.

Pitt Meadows Fire Rescue Service chief Don Jolley said that still happens half a dozen times a year, despite plenty of public warnings.

“Happens all the time,” said Jolley. People plan to the leave their vehicle just for a few seconds, then get sidetracked, delayed or simply forget.

The latest incident happened in Meadowtown Mall, Monday at 1:30 p.m., when a child accidentally got locked in a vehicle along with the keys. The woman called police and fire department right away. Firefighters had to break the window to free the 15-month-old toddler.

Jolley said a lot of people lock their car, then use their remote to start the vehicle, with the air conditioning on. But cars only run for about five minutes when started that way. Then they shut off, as does the air conditioning. “It doesn’t run forever.”

Within five minutes a car’s interior temperature can rise dangerously. If people see a child or pet left in a car they should call 911, Jolley added. “We’ll get there quickly and deal with it.”

Temperatures are climbing so both Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge fire departments are watching conditions.

On Monday at about noon, someone fired a flare gun into a grass field in the Pitt Addington Marsh, in north Pitt Meadows.

But forunately, the flare landed on the north side of the dike in damp, marshy grass. Crews put out the blaze within half an hour, “but it was a couple hundred yards from the mountain which then would have become interesting,” Jolley said.

Jolley took fire crews about 20 minutes to get to the site, on the south edge of the marsh near the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge border. Three trucks responded and water had to be hauled in.

The suspect hasn’t been found and it’s not sure why he did that. “Nobody knows.”

Jolley also reminded people not to toss out their cigarette butts on to the road. So far, they’ve had a dozen grass fires in the Meadowtown Mall area. Those small blazes can spread to cedar hedges, if cedar bushes are growing near homes.

“They burn very quickly, these cedar hedges are very dry. One cigarette butt and it will light them all up. Keep them wet.”

Pitt Meadows has a year-round ban on all fires, including camp fires. Maple Ridge allows campfires in some rural areas and is considering implementing a fire ban and is monitoring conditions.