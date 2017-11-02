Tire shop owner Ken Popove says last winter’s weather has vehicle owners scrambling for snow tires. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Forecast snow means busy days for Lower Mainland tire shops

Chilliwack shop owner talks about who needs snow tires and who doesn’t

Memories of last winter and a forecast of possible snow by the weekend has Lower Mainlanders rushing to tire shops this week.

Ken Popove at Ken’s Tire and Wheel in Chilliwack works mostly on a first-come, first-serve basis. When Popove arrived at work on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. there was a man sleeping in his van out front hoping to be first in line.

“It started up when the first snow hit the Coquihalla, first part of October, and we’ve been going strong every day,” Popove said.

“It’s busy. People are getting prepared. Last year I think scared a lot of people.”

REMEMBER LAST WINTER: B.C. braces for more snow, winds and ice in Wednesday storm

According to Environment Canada, the Sea-to-Sky can expect up to 15 centimetres of snow on Thursday, while the Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley could see up to five centimetres.

Metro Vancouver also won’t be spared with areas at higher elevation expected to see a few centimetres of snow on Thursday night while even low lying terrain could see its first snow by Friday.

As for vehicle owners, Popove said not everyone needs snow tires. For those not leaving the Lower Mainland, an all-season tire should do, but for those with plans to head to Whistler or up the Coquihalla or anywhere else into elevation, snow tires are a must.

RELATED: Slide show: Chilliwack gets hit with snow again

