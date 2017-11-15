Not yet known why chicken crossed the road

Why did the chicken cross the road?

It was a question for Gene Cordoni to ponder on Wednesday morning. He was facing eastbound on Abernathy Way, stopped by a red light at the intersection at 216st and Abernathy when he spotted a rooster slowly crossing the road in the crosswalk.

“He was just taking his merry old time, heading northbound through the crosswalk as the local morning commuters patiently waited for him to cross the street to get to the other side,” said Cordoni.

He wanted to publish the photo as “A friendly reminder that one should always be on the alert and cautious, and always keep an eye out for wild animals and local farm animals that might cross our paths on our local roads and highways. Drive safe.”