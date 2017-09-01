Fraser Valley residents urged to conserve water

The province is asking people in the Fraser Valley to limit their water use. Contributed.

Residents, farmers, businesses and municipalities asked to cut water use by 30 per cent

The B.C. government is asking people living in the Fraser Valley to conserve water, with the hot and dry weather expected to continue.

The province announced “level 3 hydrological drought conditions” on Friday afternoon for the region, meaning a call for residents, farmers, businesses and municipalities to consider reducing their water use by 30 per cent.

“Stream levels are expected to continue to drop, causing impacts for water users, fish and ecosystems,” the release issued Friday said. “Low stream flows are a concern for fish populations including salmon, which are currently in the river system.”

Officials may temporarily suspend water use in certain watersheds and aquifers if conditions get bad enough.

At home, people are encouraged to limit watering outdoors, not water during the heat of the day or when it’s windy, take shorter showers, install water-efficient showerheads and toilets, and not leave the tap running.

Farmers are asked to water crops only when they need it and the soil can handle it; to check for leaks in their water systems; and set up a watering schedule using real-time weather data.

As for industry, the government recommends not using water unless you have to, recycling water, and using water-efficient methods and equipment.



