Free public transit for military personnel, veterans on Remembrance Day

TransLink offers free service across Metro Vancouver

  • Nov. 9, 2017 2:15 p.m.
  • News

Military personnel, veterans, first responders and Coast Guard members can take transit for free on Remembrance Day.

This Saturday, TransLink will offer free rides on buses, SkyTrain and HandyDart to those groups.

You do not need to tap your Compass card, but all those eligible for free rides should have membership cards on display or be wearing their uniforms.

At SkyTrain stations, one accessible gate will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., especially for free rides.

All other transit users will be able to travel using only a one-zone fare across TransLink’s entire network.

Buses and SeaBus will operate on a holiday schedule, while the SkyTrain will run on a Sunday schedule.

The West Coast Express will not run on Remembrance Day.

TransLink will observe a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

Free public transit for military personnel, veterans on Remembrance Day

