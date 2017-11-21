Freezing rain expected on the Coquihalla

Wet weather expected to cause issues on B.C. highways

If you’re travelling today, be careful. Environment Canada is forecasting potentially treacherous conditions on highways throughout B.C.

From Hope to Kelowna on the Okanagan Connector there’s a freezing rain warning. The warning is also being issued for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

The cause, says the national meteorological agency, is a warm front moving across the southern Interior.

“Precipitation over the highway passes with start as snow and change to rain late in the day as the freezing levels rise,” reads the alert. “This warm front will also bring the risk of freezing rain today and this evening, which could result in icy road conditions.”

RELATED: WINTER ARRIVED EARLY THIS YEAR

That warm front may also offer trouble to on roads around the Lower Mainland.

“A plume of tropical moisture will bring prolonged periods of rain into the South Coast over the next two to three days,” reads the alert.

“Rainfall amounts of 150 mm are possible by Thursday for Howe Sound, the northern sections of Metro Vancouver, the northern sections of Fraser Valley and near Hope.” The rain is expected to taper off on Thursday as the system moves inland.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Tributes continue for Maple Ridge man killed in accident
Next story
Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman

Just Posted

Maple Ridge principal offers hope over lunch for Downtown East Side residents

Harry Hooge elementary principal Kristi Blakeway started program in 2013

Freezing rain expected on the Coquihalla

Wet weather expected to cause issues on B.C. highways

Maple Ridge hopes new Riverview building just a start

105-bed building announced in 2015

UPDATE: Night fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Blaze rips through old Mussallem Motors building that housed home renovation business.

Maple Ridge mayor talks ‘Nasty women’ in politics

On SFU panel discussion Wednesday in PoCo

Friendship benches donated to two Maple Ridge schools

Benches promote empathy, friendship and self esteem at school

LGBTQ advocates want military, RCMP to take part in apology

“These are all the organizations that perpetrated past discrimination against the LGBTQ community.”

Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman

An auditor has found that Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman, when they can get through

B.C. mining company stakes claim in Australia

Copper Mountain is set to purchase Cloncurry Copper Project in a $93-million deal.

Chilliwack man draughts finalist beer recipe in national competition

Eddy Factor is one of eight Canadians who’s won a finalist position in beer maker Innis & Gunn’s Imagine & Gunn competition.

Methadone treatment not as effective for mentally ill, homeless: study

SFU study suggests unstable housing makes it hard to stick to treatment regimen

Supporters of SOGI education to rally in Abbotsford Tuesday

Group says demonstration aims to “stand against hatred, and the spread of disinformation”

Wet weather expected for much of coastal B.C.

The Weather Network is calling for up to 200mm of rain to fall in some areas of the South Coast and Vancouver Island

B.C. reporter reflects on covering Charles Manson

Charles Manson, leader of a murderous cult, died on Sunday at 83

Most Read