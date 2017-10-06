Friends In Need this Thanksgiving

Last push before the holiday weekend generates $10,000 in donations and 1,000 pounds of food

Volunteer Ian Mackay loads a hamper before the Thanksgiving weekend at the Friends In Need Food Bank in Maple Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 5

The Friends In Need Food Bank is looking for one last push before the Thanksgiving weekend.

The food bank held a drive on Thursday, collecting more than 1,000 pounds of food and $10,000 in donations, said Mary Robson, executive director of the food bank.

She said the community has shown tremendous support leading up to the holiday, but with Christmas just around the corner, the need will increase.

“We always need our staple products,” said Robson, “canned fruits, canned vegetables, meals in a tin. All those things are continuesly needed.”

Robson said the food bank collects more than a million pounds of donations each year. The effort is helped by the more than 1,500 volunteer hours donated each month at the food bank, she said.

Robson said the food bank not only donates to those who come through the front doors, but to a number of programs run throughout the city of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“We are food providers,” she emphasized.

• For more information or to donate, visit their website at www.friendsneedfood.com