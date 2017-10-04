Friends set gofundme page for local realtor

A gofundme page has sprung up in Maple Ridge to help a father of three fighting cancer.

Local realtor Dan tenBrink has been battling renal cell carcinoma, an incurable form of cancer, for the past three years.

His initial treatments included a number of surgeries, removing a kidney, as well as an adrenal gland. For two years, his cancer was in remission.

Unfortunately, the father of three found out his cancer had returned in the spring of 2017. With another month-long round of radiation and chemotherapy treatments completed with little improvement, tenBrink is now looking at alternative treatment.

Unable to work full-time and facing a cost outside of what is covered, his friends in the community decided to take matters into their own hands.

A gofundme page has been set up in the hopes of raising $50,000 to cover the treatment.

For tenBrink, he said he overcame his initial reluctance to rely on others for financial support.

“I’m very proud of my friends for doing this,” he said. “I figured I could swallow my pride when I look at the bigger picture.”

Part of the alternative treatment will see tenBrink have a fever clinically induced. The idea is that because cancer cells are more sensitive to heat than regular healthy cells. The increase in temperature is also thought to stimulate the immune system and attack the cancer cells more effectively.

Kelly Boros, a friend and colleague of tenBrink, said they were compelled to help in his time of need.

“Dan has helped so many people in this community over the years with fundraising,” said Boros. “He was born and raised here and did so much for the community. He didn’t ask for this help, but once people found out, they jumped on board.”

In just four days, the gofundme page has raised $14,595.

Boros said they are also planning a beer and burger fundraiser at the Haney Public House, set for Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $25 and are available by calling Boros at 604-762-4212 or through Justin Hennessey at 604-805-4669.

• To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/5fzey-dans-medical-fund.