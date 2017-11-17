Fundraiser supports Davidson family, legacy fund announced

Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6.

A magic show taking place this Saturday in Langley is raising money for the family of fallen Abbotsford Police officer Const. John Davidson.

The show is being hosted by the Fraser Valley Magic Circle as part of its sixth annual Christmas banquet.

Magic Circle member and past president Gord Boyes, an IT manager with the Abbotsford Police Department, worked with Davidson, who was killed Nov. 6 while responding to a shots-fired call on Mt. Lehman Rd.

Oscar Arfmann, 65, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Davidson’s death.

Boyes’ wife, Donna, and their daughter also work for the APD and are all feeling the tragic loss of their colleague and dear friend.

“This is another tough day for us. We are away in Australia on vacation, having trouble keeping track of what day it is here and what day it is at home. Recently we lost a friend and colleague and we cannot be there to pay our respects,” Boyes said.

Davidson is survived by his wife and three grown kids, and $10 from every ticket sale at the magic show will go towards his family.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at West Langley Hall, 9402 208 St., and the show gets underway at 8 p.m., featuring talent from Las Vegas, Seattle and Victoria.

The acts of Bizzaro, Louie Foxx and Murray Hatfield have all won numerous awards and have appeared on such TV shows as America’s Got Talent, Penn and Teller’s Fool Us and Wizard Wars.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at fvmc.ca.

Another fundraiser being held in honour of Davidson is the sale of memorial ribbons, with all proceeds going to the Memorial Ribbon Society.

The organization provides help to grieving families, offers scholarships to the children of fallen officers, and helps to establish memorials and monuments.

The pins are $5 and can be purchased at the Abbotsford Police Department, 2838 Justice Way.

Also this week, the Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF) announced the establishment of the Const. John Davidson “Shine On” Legacy fund.

The permanent fund is inspired by the dedication and commitment of Davidson and his work with youth in the community. ACF executive director Wendy Neufeld said the fund will have a youth focus.

In 2012, Davidson and his partner at the time, Const. Carrie Durocher, created an 18-minute video – called Operation X – to address the ecstasy-related deaths of two young people in Abbotsford.

The pair later received a provincial crime prevention award for their work.

The Operation X campaign also included the sale of bracelets, and those funds are now being used as seed money for the legacy fund.

“The family is pleased that money raised through a project in which Const. Davidson was directly involved will be used in this way,” Neufeld said.

To make a donation to the fund, visit abbotsfordcf.org.

Davidson’s memorial service takes place Sunday, Nov. 19. A procession of uniformed law officers begins around 11:30 a.m. and proceeds south along McCallum Road to the Abbotsford Centre.

The celebration of life starts at 1 p.m. at the arena. Overflow seating areas will be located at the UFV Envision Athletic Centre (doors open at 11:30 a.m.) and Central Heights Church (doors open at 12:30 p.m.). Full coverage will be provided that day online at abbynews.com and in next Wednesday’s print edition.