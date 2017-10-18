Gala raises $230,000 for Ridge hospital

Infant warmer some of the new equipment for Ridge Meadows Hospital

Laura Butler (right) is the executive director of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Enchanted, the 20th annual fundraising gala for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, raised $230,000 on Saturday night.

An example of the kind of generosity shown by donors is that dinner parties auctioned off, which were donated by Meadow Gardens Golf Club, The Keg, Ban Chok Dee and the Chameleon Cafe all went for several times their estimated values in the $1,000 to $1,200 range.

The Fireman Dinner, which sees a crew of local firefighters cater a private event, was auctioned for a $4,600.

“The experiences are really what donors are looking for, and it’s something you can’t get anywhere else,” said Laura Butler, foundation executive director. “You can make your donation to the hospital, and you will have another night of memories.”

She said Fraser River Pile and Dredge was again a presenting sponsor, for the 11th year, and committed $15,000 to the event. Since it has been involved, the gala has been able to raise more than $2.3 million for medical equipment.

The annual From the Heart video featured an infant resuscitative warmer for the maternity department. This will be the major piece of equipment purchased this year, at a cost of $40,000.

The Rai family (H&I Roofing) pledged $5,000 and challenged the room to match it. If another guest stepped forward, the Rai family would donate another $5,000.

Two guests matched the $5,000 challenge – Jennifer Hamilton of Oxygen Yoga, and RMHF board member Paul Gurm – for $20,000 in donations.

The other $20,000 needed for the infant resuscitative warmer was raised in the room with individual donations.

The foundation has made a commitment of raising $575,000 this year to high priority needs at the hospital.

“New sponsors, new donors, new guests and new volunteers – it was the first gala for many,” said Butler.

”This evening makes my heart full – our community is so incredibly generous. The gala is an opportunity to really celebrate that generosity each and every year. And next year we will be celebrating our 30th gala anniversary.

Emcee and foundation board of directors chair Ron Antalek thanked the guests.

“Over the years, the foundation has realized that supporting the best in health means more than just equipment. We’ve expanded our support outside of the four walls of the hospital,” he said. “This year we were proud to support mental health in our community with support for the Youth Wellness Centre, and we funded some essential renovations at Alouette Addictions. We have a tremendous team of board members, staff, donors and volunteers who make the foundation such a success every year.”