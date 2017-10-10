Garden suites another way to ease Maple Ridge housing crunch

The city is trying to give a kickstart to a type of housing that hasn’t seen a lot of uptake in the nine years it’s been allowed in Maple Ridge.

That kickstart could happen if Maple Ridge allowed garden suites to be pre-fabricated, assembled in kits, at a total cost of $90,000 for a one-bedroom suite.

Or the city could allow homeowners to build garden suites by using refurbished shipping containers that can be hooked up to sewer and water and be solar powered – all for the cost of $56,000 for a one-bedroom suite.

Those are two of the ideas floated last week by staff as council reviews its garden suite bylaw and starts a consultation to see what the public thinks.

“I think they’re a really good option,” said Mayor Nicole Read.

She wants to know more about the effects of having people live in such small spaces and the possible downsides but adds she knows some residents who have garden suites and really like them.

“It’s good to see all of these elements of the housing action plan moving forward,” Read said.

In addition to trying to expand its garden suite program, Maple Ridge under its housing action plan is also reviewing its secondary suites policies, one of which is the requirement for homeowners to live on their properties if they have a secondary suite. It’s also looking at allowing duplexes in single family zones and allowing rental units above commercial premises.

The city has allowed garden suites since 2008, but only 40 such suites have been built since then.

Garden suites, also known as laneway homes or carriage homes, were approved in an attempt to increase the number of rental units available and to support ageing in place and intergenerational living.

Currently, suites can’t be smaller than 398 sq. ft. and cannot occupy more than 10 per cent of a backyard.

However, a staff report notes that the housing market has changed a lot in even the last five years and it notes that costs of building a garden suite ($130 per sq. ft.) are now higher than building a secondary suite, ($38 per sq. ft.).

In an attempt to get more people to consider building garden suites, staff are suggesting more flexibility on the size of a garden suite, and also allowing garden suites to be two storeys high.

Other measures that could prompt more building of garden suites is allowing property owners to have both a sccondary suite, or basement suite, in the main house, as well as a garden suite in the backyard.

Property setbacks also could be changed as well as the requirement to have property owners reside on the premises and developing a design and plan template that Maple Ridge residents could use when building a suite.

Workshops, open houses, online commenting and coffee sessions will all take place from October to December.