Gas gun goes missing somewhere on bridge

Fell out of IHIT vehicle, say RCMP

Gas gun is missing somewhere around Golden Ears Bridge

If you spotted what looks like a futuristic assault weapon on or near the Golden Ears Bridge that looks like it came from sci-fi movie set, it didn’t.

It’s a real-life weapon and it’s missing from the Integrated Emergency Response Team.

The gun is a 40mm Abrams Airborne gas gun with a large green case containing ammunition.

“It is believed that the items fell through the insecure back hatch of a truck canopy on July 23, shortly before 7:30 a.m., in the area of the Golden Ears Bridge,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said Monday.

“The driver of the truck, a member of the Integrated Emergency Response Team, was alerted to the open latch by a passing motorist.

“The police officer stopped to check the content of the truck and noticed a green camouflage bag containing the multi-launcher missing. Also missing may be a black backpack containing assorted electronic equipment.”

Anyone who finds it is asked not to handle it and to call police immediately.