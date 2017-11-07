Glitch in system causes ammonia scare in Pitt Meadows

Fire department quickly determines the alarm to be false.

A glitch in the system caused an ammonia scare at Pitt Meadows Arena Sunday night.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. when alarms in the arena went off.

An investigation by the Pitt Meadows fire department revealed that although an indicator in the system said it was an ammonia leak, none of the alarms where the ammonia is kept had gone off.

“We came and checked it out and confirmed there was no ammonia leak and left the scene,” said assist. fire chief Brad Perrie.

“If there is an ammonia leak, there is a separate ammonia alarm that would signal to the panel. But there would be more lights flashing, more alarms going off where the ammonia is kept,” he said.

However, not everyone evacuated the arena.

“It’s like anything, people don’t listen to alarms,” Perrie continued.

“You go to an apartment building on fire, the alarms are ringing and people are still standing on their balconies. It’s a typical thing. People become complacent with alarms so they don’t really pay attention,” he said.

Once it was confirmed that it was a false alarm the equipment was retested and recalibrated and within 15 minutes people were allowed to re-enter the building.

Perrie warns that people should evacuate buildings, whether they be an apartment buildings or commercial buildings, before they are told that there is a higher threat possibly.

“Ammonia afixiates you, makes your lungs not process oxygen. You basically can’t breathe, you suffocate,” he said noting that fire alarms are tested annually at the arena and ammonia detectors more often by special engineers.

The fire department treats an ammonia leak like any gas leak. They evacuate the area, make sure people are safe and wait for an engineer to go in to fix the problem.

Three people died following an ammonia leak at an arena in Fernie, in southeastern B.C., on Oct. 17.

