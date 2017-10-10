Gov’t says it’s working on helping Maple Ridge homeless

Two B.C. ministers are talking about finding people places to live this week, during Homelessness Action Week, Oct. 8-14.

And they say they know that more shelter beds is not a long-term solution.

Housing and Municipal Affairs Selina Robinson and Social Development Minister Shane Simpson said in a release that the province is developing a homeless action plan and a comprehensive housing strategy.

The government will work with non-profits, the private sector, First Nations and cities to develop and implement a homelessness action plan. “We are committed to developing a plan that not only meets the housing needs of the province’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents, but one that provides both security and dignity as well,” they said in the joint statement.

The government is also working with cities to provide 2,000 new modular housing units for homeless people throughout the province.

“We are also investing in 24/7 staffing and support services these new units, with the aim of supporting people to move on to more permanent housing options. The first of these units will begin rolling out this winter. We are also partnering to build 1,700 new affordable housing units to make sure that permanent homes are available for people in the longer term,” they said Sunday.

They acknowedged that homelessness is on the rise in many communities and said they are partnering with non-profit housing providers to open temporary winter shelter spaces.

Another 470 more homeless people were counted this year according to Metro Vancouver, bringing the total number of people on the street in the area to 3,605.